Gilman Homers, But Chiefs Fall To Liberty County In PC Tourney

March 2, 2024

The Northview Chiefs fell to Liberty County 6-1 Friday at the Florida-USA Softball Challenge in Panama City.

Jamison Gilman opened the scoring for the Chiefs in the Panama City Tournament with a solo home run to center field in the first inning, her first career home run.

Gilman went four and two-thirds innings in the circle for Northview, giving up eight hits and six runs while recording three errors and six strikeouts while walking two. Mikayla McAnnally went two and a third innings, giving up two hits, no runs, striking out two and walking one.

Gilman and Avery Stuckey had two hits each. Keeli Knighten, Chloe Ragsdale, Mary Clayton Dawson, Makayla Golson and Daviona Randolph each added a hit for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs tournament night game Friday against Marianna was rained out.

