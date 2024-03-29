Four RBIs For Pugh As Northview Comes Back To Beat Pine Forest

The Northview Chiefs recovered from a four-run deficit to defeat the Pine Forest Eagles 9-8 Thursday night in Pensacola.

Pine Forest scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 7-3 lead. The Chiefs regained an 8-7 advantage in the top of the fifth, and Pine Forest tied it up at eight in the bottom of the sixth on a Northview error Brady Smith singled in the top of the seventh, scoring one run, to make it 9-8.

Starter Smith went for three and two-thirds innings for Northview, allowing five hits and seven runs, striking out five and walking one. Jackson Bridges went for three and a third innings, surrendering one hit and one run, striking out nine and walking three.

Colby Pugh led the Chiefs at the plate, going 2-4 with four RBIs. Smith was 1-4 with one RBI.

The Chiefs will be back in action Friday at 2 p.m. at J.U. Blacksher in Uriah, Alabama.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.