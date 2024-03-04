Florida Gas Price Inched Higher Last Week, AAA Says

March 4, 2024

Florida gas prices averaged $3.34 per gallon on Sunday. That was three cents more than a week ago, and only three cents less than this year’s high of $3.37 per gallon.

“Florida gas prices inched higher last week and are likely to get even more expensive either this week or next,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gasoline futures shot up 30 cents late last week. That’s an indicator that summer-blend gasoline has moved into the market. Drivers should expect a jump at the pump, but how much remains to be seen.”

The average price per gallon in the Pensacola metro was $3.12 with a low of $2.97 available at a Nine Mile Road station. The lowest North Escambia price Sunday night was $2.99 stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

