Escambia Schools Kindergarten Registration Opens April 1

Escambia County School District kindergarten registration for the 2024-2025 school year will begin on April 1.

All families are encouraged to register early this year. The preferred registration deadline for all students not currently attending one of our schools is June 30, 2024. The first day of the 2024-2025 school year in Escambia County is August 12.

Beginning on April 1, the parents or guardians of students reaching the age of 5-years old by September 1, 2024, are eligible to register their students to attend kindergarten either at the school of their residence or at one of the district’s choice schools.

“Escambia County Public Schools is looking forward to welcoming our new students for this coming school year, and are working to continue our tradition of providing awesome opportunities for all our students to learn and grow,” said Chris McFarland, coordinator of Enrollment Services.

Students wishing to attend the school for which they are residentially zoned can register directly at the school after completing the Focus Registration application, located on the school district website.

Students wishing to take advantage of School Choice can apply directly in the School Choice Office or on the school district website after completing the new student registration process, https://www.escambiaschools.org/Page/5413. Once the Choice school is approved, the parent or guardian can register at the approved choice school.

The following documentation should be taken to the school at the time of registration. Registration is not complete until all documents have been approved and forms have been signed.

Birth Certificate

Proof of Residence (Utility bill or lease)

Immunization Record

Physical (or appointment card for upcoming physical)

For more information or assistance with the new student registration process, contact the Enrollment Services Office at (850) 469-5580, or go visit https://www.escambiaschools.org/Page/5413.