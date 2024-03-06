Escambia County Receives Increased $22 Million Beulah Town Center Offer For OLF-8 Property

Beulah Town Center, LLC (BTC) has submitted a revised $22 million offer for 290 acres of the OLF-8 property on Nine Mile Road, adjacent to the Navy Federal Credit Union campus.

In February, the Escambia County Commission voted unanimously to enter into two weeks of contract term negotiations with BTC. At that time, BTC’s offer was $20 million.

The commission will discuss the latest offer at their meeting on Thursday.

The offer will adhere to the Master Plan for the property, leaving 250 acres on the northern part of the field for the county to use for job creation. BTC will develop retail and restaurants along Nine Mile Road, “along with potential for a big box, big name retail store that everyone will celebrate”, District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said. An area will also be reserved for tennis courts to be developed adjacent to the new Navy Federal Recreation Park.

If the county accepts the offer, BTC will make a nonrefundable $10,000 deposit as earnest money. A half million dollar deposit into escrow will follow five days after the inspection closing date, along with an irrevocable half million dollar letter of credit.

There would be a six month due diligence period, with an option to extend.