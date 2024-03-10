Escambia County Offering Tips On When To Call, Or Not Call, 9-1-1

In hopes of alleviating unnecessary emergency responses., Escambia County is offering advice on when a resident should — and should not — call 9-1-1.

“As a reminder, 9-1-1 should only be used in an emergency. Citizens should keep in mind that not all medical situations require 9-1-1, and some issues are better handled by urgent care, primary care, a pharmacy or self-care,” the county said.

Escambia County Emergency Communications answered 216,663 calls in 2023. During each of these calls, Escambia County EMS s or Escambia County Fire Rescue responded. Often, both EMS and ECFR will respond depending on the severity of the call.

“What was discovered was several of these calls were low acuity or non-emergent, resulting in an ambulance being diverted away from a potential or active emergency call. When several 9-1-1 calls are made all at once for an ambulance, the odds of emergency calls being held rise exponentially,” the county said. When a call is held, those calling for help essentially wait in line for an available ambulance.

Escambia County said do not call 9-1-1 for non-emergent situations such as:

Non-life-threatening medical situations: Minor injuries or medical conditions that do not require immediate medical care do not warrant a 9-1-1 call. If you or someone you know has mild food poisoning, a slight fever, nausea, or a minor cut, consider calling a physician or going to urgent care.

If you are unsure whether the situation is a true emergency, officials recommend calling 9-1-1 and letting the call-taker determine whether you need emergency help.

Escambia County also said consider the following guide when determining who to call for non-emergency medical situations:

Urgent Care (urgent but not life-threatening): Sprains, severe cold/cough, minor burns, skin infections

Primary Care (symptoms that don't go away): Chronic symptoms, back pain, stomachaches, high blood pressure management

Pharmacy: Questions about prescriptions or over-the-counter medications

Questions about prescriptions or over-the-counter medications Self-care (minor injury or illness): Sunburn, minor cuts, seasonal allergies

Escambia County offers the following tips when identifying an emergency that requires immediate assistance:

A medical emergency, such as someone who is unconscious, gasping for air or not breathing, experiencing an allergic reaction, having chest pain, having uncontrollable bleeding, or any other symptoms that require immediate medical attention

A fire

A crime, especially if in progress

A car crash, especially if someone is injured

In an emergency situation that warrants a call to 9-1-1, be prepared to answer the call-taker’s questions, which may include:

The location of the emergency, including the street address

The phone number you are calling from

The nature of the emergency

Details about the emergency, such as a physical description of a person who may have committed a crime, a description of any fire that may be burning, or a description of injuries or symptoms being experienced by a person having a medical emergency

Graphics and information courtesy Escambia County for NorthhEscambia.com, click to enlarge.