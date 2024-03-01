Escambia County Mourns Cantonment Man Killed In Tree-Cutting Accident

Escambia County has identified the Public Works employee killed in a trimming accident as 58-year-old David Owen of Cantonment.

Owen had worked for Escambia County for nearly 25 years.

“David Owe is the type of guy you’re never going to replace,” said his supervisor, Randy Brasch. “There’s not another David Owen out there. They don’t make them like him anymore.”

The accident happened about 9 a.m. at Detroit Boulevard and Cove Avenue. The crew member was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Deputies discovered that county workers were cutting a tree when the tree swung and struck the boom arm,” the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “This knocked a 59-year-old male employee from the bucket to the ground. He was pronounced deceased by EMS.”

A preliminary investigation revealed that no harness or helmet was being worn during the accident, according to investigators.

Owen was an Equipment Operator III for Escambia County’s Public Works Department, a job he took great pride in, according to those who worked with him every day. The county said he would often arrive at work as early as 3:30 a.m. to ensure that he had time to enjoy his morning coffee and get ready for the workday, including starting up his coworkers’ computers and making sure their vehicles and keys were ready to go.

Owen had served as an equipment operator with the county since he was hired in April 1999.

“David would help anybody,” Brasch said. “Everybody in Cantonment probably knew David Owen and his black GMC truck. If David had $10 in his pocket and you needed $10, he would give it to you. He had a big heart. David would do without to help others.”

Floyd Heist worked alongside Owen for more than 20 years as an Equipment Operator IV, where they spent most days together cutting and trimming trees, driving around the county completing work orders, and just talking about the highs and lows of life as they worked.

“David and I were together 99% of the time,” Heist said. “We were like brothers.”

Just like brothers, Heist said they gave each other a hard time over little things – whether it was Owen’s small frame, cold-natured tendencies, obsession with tinkering with old trucks, or his daily breakfast of honey roasted peanuts, a Little Debbie snack cake, and a Code Red Mountain Dew.

Heist said he and Owen built a mutual trust and strong friendship over the years, and he wouldn’t have traded Owen as his partner for anyone else.

“He was a good friend,” Heist said. “He would take his shirt right off his back and give it to anybody.”

Owen had a keen eye and an incredible memory when it came to trees, Heist said, and he would often file away trees or potentially problematic limbs in his “Rolodex” to be addressed as needed.

“That man could spot trees on his day off, and when we didn’t have work orders, we would go back and he would remember them,” Heist said. “He’d be driving down the road and see a tree and file it away.”

As an extremely hard worker who loved his job, Heist said Owen hated rainy days that slowed down their work. He would get bored easily, never wanting to take a break or have a slow day.

“He was a worker that wanted to work 24/7, because cutting trees was what he enjoyed doing,” Heist said.

When he wasn’t working, Owen enjoyed tinkering with old trucks, often visiting the junkyard on the weekends to get parts for his next project. Owen also loved spending time with his grandchildren and family, especially his mother, who he visited daily.

“David Owen is already incredibly missed by his Escambia County family, and we join his family and loved ones in mourning and remembering what a special person he was,” County Administrator Wes Moreno said. “Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by this tragic loss, and we will continue to support our employees who were close to David as we grieve together. David was a special person who will be remembered fondly for many years to come.”

A visitation for David Owen will be held Thursday, March 7 from 11 a.m. to noon at Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home, 1985 W. Nine Mile Road in Pensacola, followed by a funeral service from noon to 1 p.m. An interment will occur from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Eastern Gate Memorial Gardens.