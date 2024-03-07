Enjoy A ‘Night Of Nature’ Rain Or Shine Friday Night At The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center

March 7, 2024

Rain or shine, the Roy Hyatt Environmental Center’s annual “Night of Nature” will be Friday night from 5:30 until 8:30.

The event is free and open to the public. It will be a fun filled night for the entire family. Visitors can meet Roy Hyatt Environmental Center reptiles, Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida  birds of prey, Sunset Wildlife Connection special critters, Escambia Amateur Astronomy Association (EAAA) and their telescopes, night hikes through the woods, peering through microscopes, and much more.

There will be food trucks on site (not free).

In the event of rain, all activities will be moved indoors and continue. Only the night hikes will be canceled for rain.

The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center is located at 1300 Tobias Road in Cantonment For more information, call (850) 937-2117.

Donations will be accepted. Some suggested items are:

Gift cards to:

  • Walmart
  • Target
  • Lowes
  • Home Depot
  • Any pet stores
  • Grocery stores

Food for animals:

  • Black oil sunflower seed
  • Wild Bird Seed
  • Turtle Sticks
  • Greens (kale or collard)
  • Strawberries
  • Blueberries
  • Blackberries
  • Apples

Miscellaneous Items:

  • Lysol/Clorox Disinfecting Wipes
  • Paper Towels
  • Copy Paper
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Bleach
  • Light Bulbs (60 watt, heat bulbs and reptile bulbs)

