Early Voting Ends With Turnout Approaching 10%

Early voter turnout for the Republican Presidential Preference Primary in Escambia County neared 15% as polling places closed Saturday.

There are 94,864 eligible Republican voters in Escambia County, and as of Tuesday turnout was 14.48%, or 13,732.

The Presidential Preference Primary was only available to voters registered in the Republican party. Florida is a closed primary state, which means voters could only vote in the party in which they are registered for primary elections.

The Presidential Preference Primary is Tuesay, March 19, 2024, with polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.