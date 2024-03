David Walter Owens

David Walter Owen, age 58, of Cantonment, Florida passed away on Monday, February 26, 2024.

A visitation for David will be held Thursday, March 7, 2024 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home, 1985 West Nine Mile Road. A funeral service will occur Thursday, March 7, 2024 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, 1985 West Nine Mile Road, Pensacola. An interment will occur Thursday, March 7, 2024 from 1:00p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Eastern Gate Memorial Gardens, 1985 West Nine Mile Road, Pensacola.