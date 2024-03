County Will Consider Vacating Portion Of San Carlos Road Right Of Way

The Escambia County Commission will consider to vacate a portion of unimproved right of way of San Carlos Road in Cantonment.

The commission will vote this week on setting a public hearing for April 4 at 5:32 p.m. to consider the move and notify all property owners within 500 feet.

NorthEscambia.com image, click to enlarge.