Connie Lee Delmar Powell

Connie Lee Delmar Powell, age 80, of Nokomis, FL passed away on March 24, 2024. She was born on May 27, 1943 in Nokomis, FL to James R. “Peter” and Pauline Henderson Lee. She was a member of Annie Jones Methodist Church. She was a retired bus driver with the Escambia County Florida School District. She is preceded in death by her parents and her daughter-in-law, Shamim Powell.

She is survived by her husband, J.D. Powell; her children: Lee Delmar of Walnut Hill, FL, Mark (Sharon) Delmar of Atmore, AL, Suzanne Delmar (James) Fordham of Huntsville, AL, Samantha Delmar (Todd) Hubbard of Nokomis, AL, Missy Powell of Pensacola, FL, Dwayne Powell of Pensacola, FL and Chris (Michelle) Powell of Milton, FL; her brother, Jim (Susan) Lee of Nokomis, FL; her grandchildren: James Lee Delmar, Ashleigh Delmar, Logan Delmar, Nick Delmar, Taylor Hubbard, Brayden Hubbard, Cecil Powell, Emmalee Powell and Corey Powell, and her four great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Charles Melvin officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Brayden Hubbard, Joe Shaw, Todd Hubbard, Nick Delmar, James Fordman and Cecil Powell.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2024 from 2:00 p.m. until service time at 3:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Flowers will be accepted but donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.