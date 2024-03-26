Charles Kenneth “Ken” Ward

Charles Kenneth “Ken” Ward, age 75, passed away on March 18, 2024, in Jacksonville, FL. Ken was born on December 20, 1948 in Megargel, AL and was the beloved son of the deceased Charles and Louise Ward. Ken was raised in Molino, FL with his sister Sheri.

Ken was a class of 1966 graduate from Tate High School. He later attended and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida in 1971. He was a dedicated Air Force veteran who achieved the rank of Lieutenant. He became a flight navigator and served overseas during the Vietnam War. Ken went on to work in the private sector as an Air Traffic Controller before becoming a Clinical Engineer at Mayo Clinic Jacksonville. From there, he retired in 2008 after 22 years. For most of his life, his most enjoyable pastime was golfing and he was always a huge fan of Alabama Crimson Tide football. (Roll Tide!) He also loved classic country music and playing his guitar.

Ken is survived by his wife of nearly 51 years Chin Chih “Jeannie” Ward, his son Marvin Ward, his daughter, Alana Madson, her husband, Joe Madson and their children, Kaden, Ethan, and Micah, his sister, Sharon “Sheri” Hundley and her husband, Walter Hundley, their daughter, Christine “Christi” Powell, her husband Christopher Powell and their children Caden and Chase, and his uncles David and Gilbert Johnson.

Prior to his passing, Ken was renovating the house that he and his grandfather, Jesse “Big Daddy” Johnson, built in 1957. This was where he lived until moving out on his own. His mother and father remained there until they passed away. Ken planned to go home and live in his childhood home once the renovation was complete.

He will be dearly missed by all his friends and family.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30am Saturday, March 30, 2024 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.