Century Reshedules Council Meeting Due To Primary Election

The Century Town Council has rescheduled one of their March meetings due to the upcoming March 19 Presidential Primary Election.

The council normally meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month.

The March 19 meeting has been rescheduled to the following day, Wednesday, March 20, because the council chambers is a polling location.

