Century Man Tased As Deputies Arrest Him On Outstanding Warrants

March 15, 2024

A Century man was tased after deputies attempted to arrest him on two-year old outstanding domestic violence warrants.

Clark Thompson Henthorne, 36, was charged with resisting without violence, in addition to the domestic violence offenses.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Henthorne was at a residence in the 3700 block of South Century Boulevard. Deputies responded and received permission to search the house.

Henthorne was located under a pile of clothes in the master bedroom closet, according to an arrest report.

“I then gave commands to Henthorne not to move, at which time he popped up out of the pile of clothes yelling and, screaming that I was going to have to shoot him,” the deputy wrote in the report. Henthorne refused all commands and was tased by two deputies.

Henthorne was evaluated and medically cleared by Escambia County EMS.

He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $9,000 bond.

