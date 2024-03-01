Century Man Arrested Twice In The Same Day Tased, Charged With Resisting, Battery On Deputy

A Century man arrested twice in te same day for driving as a habitual traffic offender has also been charged with resisting and battery on an Escambia County deputy.

Christopher Angelo Phifer, 52, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning on charges of driving with a suspended license and failure to register a motor vehicle. He was released from jail on a $650 bond at 5:17 p.m.

At about 7:42 p.m. Wednesday, an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy in a marked vehicle spotted Phifer driving a Ford Ranger on Pond Street in Century without a tag — the same vehicle as involved in the morning incident. The deputy conducted a traffic stop.

As the deputy attempted to detain Phifer, he pulled away from the deputy and pushed him away, according to an arrest report. The deputy took Phifer to the ground, but he escaped and ran westbound on Pond Street. The deputy gave loud verbal commands to stop before using his Taser on Phifer. He was placed under arrest without further incident.

The report states no illegal items were found when the Ranger was searched.

Phifer was booked back into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday night, this time without bond. Phifer was charged with driving as a habitual offender, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.