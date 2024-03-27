Century Correctional Inmate Assaulted Officer, FDC Says

A Century Correctional Institution inmate assaulted a correctional officer recently, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Inmate Andre Edouard, 36, assaulted a correctional officer by striking the officer in the eye, according to FDC.

Edouard was serving a 11-year sentence out of Hillsborough County for fleeing and eluding, and shooting into a vehicle or building. He was also serving five years for aggravated assault, and 18 months for grand theft and uttering a forged instrument in Polk County.