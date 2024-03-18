Century Asked For Nothing, Received Nothing In New State Budget. Last Year, It Was $1.885 Million.

During the 2023 session, the Florida Legislature appropriated nearly $2 million in funding for two major requests by the Town of Century. But the $117 billion 2024-25 state budget includes nothing specifically for the town after the mayor asked for nothing.

Last fall, local governments presented their state funding requests to the Escambia County Legislative Delegation — Sen. Doug Broxson, State Rep. Alex Andrade and State Rep. Michelle Salzman.

In October 2023, Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. addressed the delegation, thanking them for millions in state funding that has gone to projects in Century, including a bridge replacement, wastewater treatment plant repairs and repairs to a failed water well serving the state prison.

Gomez did not ask for any additional funding in the 2024 state budget. Instead, Broxson told Gomez that the town may need to be unchartered and taken over by Escambia County due to an ongoing problem of low tax base and needs that are “very great”.

Broxson said he had been dealing with Century during 14 years in the legislature, and the town’s tax base is low while needs are “very great”.

$1.885 Million Last Year

The town and then-mayor Ben Boutwell asked the local legislative delegation to fund two projects, one of which was fully approved and the other half-funded.

The 2023-24 state budget included $1.885 million for replacement of the Freedom Road Bridge in Century and half the money needed to replace a failed town water well serving the Century Correctional Institution.

The funding included $1,257,000 to replace a Town of Century bridge on Freedom Road with no required local matching funds.

On January 29, 2020, the town suddenly closed the bridge on Freedom Road, just east of Jefferson Avenue. Photos obtained by NorthEscambia.com a few days later showed the dangerous conditions that led to the emergency closure. Several pilings under the wooden bridge were no longer properly supporting the structure, and some of the pilings were split or had extreme deterioration.

The closure turned Freedom Road into a cul-de-sac with one way in and one way out for residents, including the Camellia Gardens apartment complex.

The 2023-24 budget included $628,500 to replace the Town of Century’s Well No. 3, which exclusively serves Century Correctional Institution, half of the $1.297 million that was requested.

After multiple problems, the well suffered a catastrophic failure during the summer of 2022 and no longer provided water to the prison for staff and inmates. A shaft shattered into a dozen or more pieces and fell to the bottom of the well.

Neither of the projects have been completed.