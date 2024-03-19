Cantonment Rotary Presents Lifetime Service Award To Jack O’Donnell

March 19, 2024

The Rotary Club of Cantonment hast presented a Lifetime Service Award to Jack O’Donnell.

The award recognizes O’Donnell for over 42 years of dedicated service, not only to Cantonment Rotary but also to Rotary International.

He served in many capacities in Rotary and has continued to be actively involved in Rotary.

Until recently, he provided ‘bull” each week to the members, bringing up many facts on many subjects,” Bill Farinas of Cantonment Rotary said, congratulating O’Donnell on a well-deserved recognition.

O’Connell’s wife Cinny is an honorary member of Cantonment Rotary and attends the weekly meetings with him.

About 35 members and guests attended a dinner in O’Donnell’s honor, including Cantonment Rotary President Dustin Vaughn, District Governor Kerry Anne Schultz, and emcee Paul Frederick.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 