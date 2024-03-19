Cantonment Rotary Presents Lifetime Service Award To Jack O’Donnell

The Rotary Club of Cantonment hast presented a Lifetime Service Award to Jack O’Donnell.

The award recognizes O’Donnell for over 42 years of dedicated service, not only to Cantonment Rotary but also to Rotary International.

He served in many capacities in Rotary and has continued to be actively involved in Rotary.

Until recently, he provided ‘bull” each week to the members, bringing up many facts on many subjects,” Bill Farinas of Cantonment Rotary said, congratulating O’Donnell on a well-deserved recognition.

O’Connell’s wife Cinny is an honorary member of Cantonment Rotary and attends the weekly meetings with him.

About 35 members and guests attended a dinner in O’Donnell’s honor, including Cantonment Rotary President Dustin Vaughn, District Governor Kerry Anne Schultz, and emcee Paul Frederick.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.