Cantonment Man Stole Vodka And A Chicken Sandwich From Walmart, Kicked Deputy, Report States

March 27, 2024

A Cantonment man was accused of stealing a stealing a chicken sandwich and a can of vodka from Walmart before kicking a deputy.

John Lynn Brinkley, 57, was charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer and felony retail petit theft, second or subsequent offense.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart at 4600 Mobile Highway where a loss prevention officer told deputies that Brinkley had taken a chicken sandwich earlier in the day. The loss prevention office said he was able to “recover” the sandwich and told Brinkley not to return to the store.  Loss prevention said Brinkley returned and exited the store without paying for $4.48 can of High Noon vodka at which time he was escorted to an office, the report continues. The Walmart officer said he took a knife off Brinkley after he said something about “shanking”.

The deputy noted in the report that Brinkley appeared intoxicated as he cursed at the deputy and Walmart employee. According to the ECSO, Brinkley kicked the deputy in the leg, at which time the deputy “leg swept” Brinley, causing him to fall to the ground. EMS was called because Brinkley was bleeding profusely, and he was transported to Baptist Hospital where he was hospitalized and remote booked on charges.

Brinkley was not charged in connection with the alleged chicken sandwich theft.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 