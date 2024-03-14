Cantonment Man Charged With Fleeing From Escambia Deputy

A Cantonment man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Edmond Marquis Richburg, 31 was charged with fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer with lights and siren activated, operating a motor vehicle as a designated habitual offender, and obstructing justice without violence.

An ECSO deputy activated his emergency lights and siren in to stop a vehicle driven by Richburg on North Palafox Street for a tag light violation and improper wind tint.

Richburg refused to stop until he pulled into a residence on Hollingsworth Avenue, exited the vehicle and began to argue with the deputy, according to an arrest report. He refused to walk to the deputy’s vehicle until several other deputies arrived on scene.

At that time, “at which time he was forced into the back seat of patrol vehicle,” the report continues.

The report notes that Richburg’s license was suspended for five years in January 2023, and the window tint allowed 5% of light through, 23% below the legal limit.