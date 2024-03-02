Campbell Homers As Tate Downs Mobile Christian In Panama City Tourney

The Tate Lady Aggies defeated the Leopards of Mobile Christian 3-2 Friday afternoon in Florida-USA Softball Challenge in Panama City.

Blakely Campbell homered to center field in the bottom of the first.

Jordan Smith earned the win for Tate, giving up two hits and two runs in seven innings, striking out eight and walking one.

Blakely Campbell doubled to score one run and give Tate the lead in the bottom of the third. Campbell and Kara Wine had two hits for the Lady Aggies.