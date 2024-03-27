Body Found In Wooded Area On Ascend Property: Foul Play Not Suspected

A body was located on Ascend Performance Materials property in Gonzelz Wednesday afternoon.

“Two contractors noticed what appeared to be a body in a wooded area located on Ascend Performance Materials property, but outside our facility fenceline,” Ascend said in a statement released to NorthEscambia.com. “They informed our site safety team around 2:30. The sheriff’s department is currently investigating.”

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Morgan Lewis said the body was located in a wooded area off the intersection of Chemstrand Road and Junction Drive.

The death appeared to be a suicide, Lewis said.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office will continue their investigation and make a final determination.

Pictured: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and other resources enter gated Ascend property about 5 p.m. Wednesday. NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.