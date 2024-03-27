Body Found In Wooded Area On Ascend Property: Foul Play Not Suspected

March 27, 2024

A body was located on Ascend Performance Materials property in Gonzelz Wednesday afternoon.

“Two contractors noticed what appeared to be a body in a wooded area located on Ascend Performance Materials property, but outside our facility fenceline,” Ascend said in a statement released to NorthEscambia.com. “They informed our site safety team around 2:30. The sheriff’s department is currently investigating.”

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Morgan Lewis said the body was located in a wooded area off the intersection of Chemstrand Road and Junction Drive.

The death appeared to be a suicide, Lewis said.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office will continue their investigation and make a final determination.

Pictured: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and other resources enter gated Ascend property about 5 p.m. Wednesday. NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

2 Responses to “Body Found In Wooded Area On Ascend Property: Foul Play Not Suspected”

  1. EMD on March 27th, 2024 8:47 pm

    This is so very sad. My condolences to the family. So sorry.

  2. Tragic on March 27th, 2024 8:24 pm

    This is just sad and tragic for the family this individual left behind. I just wonder how long has this person has been there. Hopefully not long. But if any needs help call the suicide hotline at 988. They have the resources to get you help.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 