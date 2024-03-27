Body Found In Wooded Area On Ascend Property: Foul Play Not Suspected
March 27, 2024
A body was located on Ascend Performance Materials property in Gonzelz Wednesday afternoon.
“Two contractors noticed what appeared to be a body in a wooded area located on Ascend Performance Materials property, but outside our facility fenceline,” Ascend said in a statement released to NorthEscambia.com. “They informed our site safety team around 2:30. The sheriff’s department is currently investigating.”
Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Morgan Lewis said the body was located in a wooded area off the intersection of Chemstrand Road and Junction Drive.
The death appeared to be a suicide, Lewis said.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office will continue their investigation and make a final determination.
Pictured: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and other resources enter gated Ascend property about 5 p.m. Wednesday. NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.
Comments
2 Responses to “Body Found In Wooded Area On Ascend Property: Foul Play Not Suspected”
This is so very sad. My condolences to the family. So sorry.
This is just sad and tragic for the family this individual left behind. I just wonder how long has this person has been there. Hopefully not long. But if any needs help call the suicide hotline at 988. They have the resources to get you help.