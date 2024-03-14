Bobby Ray White

Bobby Ray White passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Schneidmiller Hospice House, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Bobby was born May 17, 1955, to Bobbie and Vernell (Bell) White on Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier, Louisiana. Bob was raised in Flomaton, Alabama by his mother and stepfather, Leon Hobbs. He was an avid hunter, outdoorsman, and fisherman his entire life. He was a family man and loved being around all his loved ones. Growing up, his family moved several times between Flomaton, Alabama and Wenatchee, Washington. He graduated from Flomaton High School in 1973 and enlisted in the Army prior to graduation. He served four years in the Army as a Radio Relay & Carrier Attendant, obtaining the rank SGT E5.

Bobby was living in Wenatchee when he met his future wife, Linda Kay. They were married on August 31, 1985, and their marriage spanned 38 years. Bobby was a father to his daughter, Jamie Michelle, from a previous marriage and a stepfather to his daughter, Amber Kristina, and son, Richard Thomas. The family initially made its home in Rock Island, Washington, moving to the Seattle area to better financially raise their family. In 1998, Bobby and Linda made a final move to Coeur d’Alene, eventually purchasing a home in Spirit Lake, Idaho.

Bobby is preceded in death by his father, Bobbie White, and stepfather Leon Hobbs. He is survived by his wife, Linda Kay (Stewart) White; mother, Vernell (Bell) Hobbs; daughters: Jamie Michelle White and Amber Kristina Cole; and son, Richard Thomas Curran (Mallory); two brothers: Gentry Hobbs (Terri), and Travis (Clint) Hobbs (Adrianna); four grandchildren: Mina Buckley (Jason), Cameron Curran, Summer Curran, and Elijah James White; and great-granddaughter, Olivia Kay Curran.

Bobby will be sorely missed by those left behind, but he is no longer suffering and is in the arms of his Heavenly Father.

A viewing will be held from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM, Monday, March 18, 2024, at Yates Funeral Home – Coeur d’Alene Chapel (744 N. 4th St. Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 83814). A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM, Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at Yates Funeral Home – Coeur d’Alene Chapel. The graveside interment will follow the service and is located at Greenwood Cemetery (5579 Vermont St. Spirit Lake, Idaho 83869).

There will be a small gathering for family & friends from 2:30 PM – 6 PM at Bobby and Linda’s home after the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Bobby’s name to Hospice of North Idaho.