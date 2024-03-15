All Star High School Basketball Games Are Friday Night

It’s East vs. West as local high school seniors battle to see who’s the best in the Pensacola Sports’ High School All-Star Series Basketball Games. The Friday night event showcases top players from Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Escambia County High Schools. Student athletes are nominated by their coaches and every player gets a chance to shine in their final high school game.

The girls game is at 5 p.m., followed by the boys at 7 p.m. Both are at the University of West Florida.

WEST BOYS ROSTER

Head Coach: Terrence Harris – Pensacola High School

Zachary Clarke — Pensacola — PG/SG

Braylen Steele — Pensacola — SG/PG

Nathanael Hodgins — Pensacola — PF/C

Jackson Pearson — Catholic — SF/PF

Cameron Lasquety — Catholic — Shooting Forward/Small Forward

Dominick Nicholson — West Florida — Combo Guard

John Anderson — West Florida — C/F

Amir Young — West Florida — SG/PG

Lucas Williams — Tate — PG/SG

Evan Bignell — Tate — SF/PF

Deonne Williams — Tate — PF/C

Tay’Shaun Gilchrist — Escambia — PG/SG

Joshua Jackson — Escambia — Point Guard

Travion Killette — Escambia — SG/Wing

Maurice Smith — Pine Forest — PG/SG

Antonio Montgomery — Pine Forest — SG/PG

Jacob Spence — Northview — Center/PF

Jikeir Hudson — Northview — G/SG

Austin Dunsford — Northview — SG/PF

Logan Brown — Washington — Wing

EAST BOYS ROSTER

Head Coach: Ryan Ottensmeyer – Gulf Breeze High School

Trent Peak — Gulf Breeze — Guard

Tre Ennis — Gulf Breeze — Point Guard/Guard

Ethan McDonald — Jay — PG/G

Mason Allen — Jay — Forward

Javon Purvis — Pace — Shooting Guard

Darius Cunningham — Navarre — Guard/Small Forward

Jonah Forrest — Navarre — Guard

Cristopher (CJ) McKinley — Milton — PG/SG

Robert Spells — Choctaw — Guard/PG

Chris Pitts — Choctaw — C/F

Isaac Hancey — Choctaw — Guard

Andrae Jackson — Baker — Point Guard

Makhi Jones — Crestview — Shooting Guard/Point Guard

Josiah Klauser — Crestview — Forward 4-Man/Center

Kamari Bowers — Fort Walton Beach — Power Forward/Center

Demitri Womack — Fort Walton Beach — SG/PG

Devin Hicks — Rocky Bayou — Shooting Guard/Point Guard

Lathan Johnson — Rocky Bayou — Shooting Forward/Shooting Guard

Kaden Ellison — Central — Guard

WEST GIRLS ROSTER

Head Coach: Alison Davis- Pensacola High School

Isabella Jariala Escambia — Forward

Sophie Burns — Catholic — PF/C

Maddie Hammergren — Catholic — Forward/PF

Erica McCray — Pensacola — G/F

Aaleyah Jackson — Pensacola — G/F

Ter’koiyah Long — Pensacola — PG/SG

Jordan Latham — Pensacola — Center/Forward

Ty’Deasia McKenzie — Northview — SG/PG

Mayson Edwards — Northview — SG/Forward

Malonie Curry — Northview — PG/SG

Niylia Wilkins — Pine Forest — Guard/PG

Aniya Jackson — Pine Forest — SG/F

EAST GIRLS ROSER

Head Coach: Meghan Darhower – Niceville High School

Madison Simmons — Navarre — PG

Kensington Perez — Navarre — Forward

Jada Savage — Milton — PG/G

Gabi Wright — Milton — SG/G

Sydney Athearn — Rocky Bayou — SG/PG

Maddie Grimes — Jay — PF/C

Alexis Seiuli — Fort Walton Beach — SG/PG

Adaysha Holliness — Fort Walton Beach — F/C

Laramie Boykin — Laurel Hill — SG/SF

Jalion Smiley — Laurel Hill — SF/SG

Madyson Boydstun — Crestview — SG/PG

Gracie Boydstun — Crestview — C/PF

Aisley Shields — Pace — PG

Emily Neal — Pace — Post

Olivia Howell — Choctaw — Guard/SF

Anna Kimball — Niceville — PF/Center

Kiyah Hatcher — Niceville — Guard/SF