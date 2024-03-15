All Star High School Basketball Games Are Friday Night
March 15, 2024
It’s East vs. West as local high school seniors battle to see who’s the best in the Pensacola Sports’ High School All-Star Series Basketball Games. The Friday night event showcases top players from Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Escambia County High Schools. Student athletes are nominated by their coaches and every player gets a chance to shine in their final high school game.
The girls game is at 5 p.m., followed by the boys at 7 p.m. Both are at the University of West Florida.
WEST BOYS ROSTER
Head Coach: Terrence Harris – Pensacola High School
Zachary Clarke — Pensacola — PG/SG
Braylen Steele — Pensacola — SG/PG
Nathanael Hodgins — Pensacola — PF/C
Jackson Pearson — Catholic — SF/PF
Cameron Lasquety — Catholic — Shooting Forward/Small Forward
Dominick Nicholson — West Florida — Combo Guard
John Anderson — West Florida — C/F
Amir Young — West Florida — SG/PG
Lucas Williams — Tate — PG/SG
Evan Bignell — Tate — SF/PF
Deonne Williams — Tate — PF/C
Tay’Shaun Gilchrist — Escambia — PG/SG
Joshua Jackson — Escambia — Point Guard
Travion Killette — Escambia — SG/Wing
Maurice Smith — Pine Forest — PG/SG
Antonio Montgomery — Pine Forest — SG/PG
Jacob Spence — Northview — Center/PF
Jikeir Hudson — Northview — G/SG
Austin Dunsford — Northview — SG/PF
Logan Brown — Washington — Wing
EAST BOYS ROSTER
Head Coach: Ryan Ottensmeyer – Gulf Breeze High School
Trent Peak — Gulf Breeze — Guard
Tre Ennis — Gulf Breeze — Point Guard/Guard
Ethan McDonald — Jay — PG/G
Mason Allen — Jay — Forward
Javon Purvis — Pace — Shooting Guard
Darius Cunningham — Navarre — Guard/Small Forward
Jonah Forrest — Navarre — Guard
Cristopher (CJ) McKinley — Milton — PG/SG
Robert Spells — Choctaw — Guard/PG
Chris Pitts — Choctaw — C/F
Isaac Hancey — Choctaw — Guard
Andrae Jackson — Baker — Point Guard
Makhi Jones — Crestview — Shooting Guard/Point Guard
Josiah Klauser — Crestview — Forward 4-Man/Center
Kamari Bowers — Fort Walton Beach — Power Forward/Center
Demitri Womack — Fort Walton Beach — SG/PG
Devin Hicks — Rocky Bayou — Shooting Guard/Point Guard
Lathan Johnson — Rocky Bayou — Shooting Forward/Shooting Guard
Kaden Ellison — Central — Guard
WEST GIRLS ROSTER
Head Coach: Alison Davis- Pensacola High School
Isabella Jariala Escambia — Forward
Sophie Burns — Catholic — PF/C
Maddie Hammergren — Catholic — Forward/PF
Erica McCray — Pensacola — G/F
Aaleyah Jackson — Pensacola — G/F
Ter’koiyah Long — Pensacola — PG/SG
Jordan Latham — Pensacola — Center/Forward
Ty’Deasia McKenzie — Northview — SG/PG
Mayson Edwards — Northview — SG/Forward
Malonie Curry — Northview — PG/SG
Niylia Wilkins — Pine Forest — Guard/PG
Aniya Jackson — Pine Forest — SG/F
EAST GIRLS ROSER
Head Coach: Meghan Darhower – Niceville High School
Madison Simmons — Navarre — PG
Kensington Perez — Navarre — Forward
Jada Savage — Milton — PG/G
Gabi Wright — Milton — SG/G
Sydney Athearn — Rocky Bayou — SG/PG
Maddie Grimes — Jay — PF/C
Alexis Seiuli — Fort Walton Beach — SG/PG
Adaysha Holliness — Fort Walton Beach — F/C
Laramie Boykin — Laurel Hill — SG/SF
Jalion Smiley — Laurel Hill — SF/SG
Madyson Boydstun — Crestview — SG/PG
Gracie Boydstun — Crestview — C/PF
Aisley Shields — Pace — PG
Emily Neal — Pace — Post
Olivia Howell — Choctaw — Guard/SF
Anna Kimball — Niceville — PF/Center
Kiyah Hatcher — Niceville — Guard/SF
