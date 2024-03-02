$55 Million Construction Project Beginning At I-10, Nine Mile Road Interchange

Construction will begin this month on a $55 million Florida Department of Transportation improvement project on I-10 at the Nine Mile Road interchange (Exit 5).

Planned improvements include replacing the existing I-10 overpass at Nine Mile Road to increase vertical clearance and to accommodate future improvements. The project will enhance traffic safety and mobility for the 62,000 drivers who travel the interchange daily.

During construction, the speed limit on I-10 will be lowered to 60 mph and 35 mph on Nine Mile Road. Lane closures on I-10 will be permitted Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., and lane closures on Nine Mile Road will be permitted between 7 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. seven days a week.

Drivers will encounter lane closures and traffic pacing operations on I-10 near Nine Mile Road Sunday, March 3 through Thursday, March 7 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. as crews perform striping and barrier wall work. Vehicle pacing operations, also known as “rolling roadblocks,” are used to create gaps in traffic so that short-duration construction activities can be completed. In addition, traffic on I-10 will be temporarily shifted to the outside (right) beginning Sunday, March 3 so crews can begin bridge construction work. The shift will be in place until spring 2025.

FDOT will hold a virtual project update (VPU) for the I-10 at Nine Mile Road interchange (Exit 5) project beginning at noon (CST) Thursday, March 7.