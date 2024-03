Driver Killed While Leaving Mobile Highway Walmart Parking Lot

One person was killed in a crash in front of the Walmart of Mobil Highway Thursday morning.

A Honda sedan driving by an 83-year old Pensacola man pulled out of the Walmart parking lot inot the path of a Volkswagen driven by a 28-year old Pensacola man, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 83-year old was pronounced deceased following the crash.

FHP is continuing their investigation.

File photo.