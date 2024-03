Molino Park Elementary Spring Carnvial Is Friday

The Molino Park Elementary School 2024 Spring Carnival will be held Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the school.

There will be games, food, music, vendors, a bake-off, live and silent auction, and much more at the event sponsored by the Molino Park PTA.

Carnival tickets are $5 for 20 punches.

Molino Park Elementary School is located at 899 Highway 97, about a mile north of Highway 29.