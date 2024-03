30,000 Pounds of Food, Over 100 Car Seats Distributed

Rep. Michelle Salzaman and community partners hosteda food and car seat giveaway Saturday at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church.

Over 350 cars sent through the line in 2 hours as over 600 of food were provided — 30,000 pounds of food in total.

Over 100 free car seats were provided.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.