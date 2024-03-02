Poarch Woman Charged With Bay Minette Murder

A Poarch woman has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing Friday morning in Baldwin county.

Cassandra Marie Malden, 30, was booked into the Baldwin County Jail without bond Friday evening.

The Bay Minette Police Department responded to a Daphne Road residence behind the former Standard Furniture factory about 9:30 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, they located an adult male dead from an apparent stabbing.

BPD said the suspect was cooperating with investigators. Further details were not released.