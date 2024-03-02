EREC Plans Power Outage Beginning Late Tuesday Night For 2,000 Members

Escambia River Electric Cooperative has another planned power outage beginning late Tuesday night for about 2,000 members.

The scheduled outage will begin at 11 p.m. Tuesday and last for up to four hours in the following areas :Oak Grove, Walnut Hill, Davisville, Enon, McKinnon, Bogia, Barrineau Park, parts of Bratt, and parts of Molino. The outage will allow PowerSouth Energy Cooperative, EREC’s electricy suppier, to complete the installation of a new switch along their transmission line to the Oak Grove Substaion on Highway 99A. The process began with a previous planned outage back on February 26.

EREC planned to notify members about 2 p.m. Monday with phone calls and text messages to members with registered mobile numbers.

