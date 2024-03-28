$200,000 In Drugs Seized Near Jay In Connection To Escambia County Case

March 28, 2024

Drugs valued at $200,000 were seized when a search warrant was executed near Jay later Wednesday evening in connection with an Escambia County case, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The SRSO Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 4900 block of Dobson Road to assist with an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Information was received that the suspect was in possession of large amounts of Spice (synthetic cannabinoids), Marijuana, and THC edibles, SRSO said.

Travis Paul Sterback, 27, was charged with trafficking in synthetic cannabinoids, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, fleeing and eluding at a high rate of speed and firing a weapon in public. He remained in the Santa Rosa County Jail.

Additional charges are pending in Escambia County.

Sterback was not at the residence when investigators arrived, but they soon learned he was enroute. Deputies said when Sterback arrived, he stopped in front of the residence and fired two shots out of the driver’s side window. The Sheriff’s Office said he was ordered to stop, but he quickly fled the scene at a high rate of speed and continued eluding law enforcement for several miles, before being stopped on Highway 87.

Detectives recovered 150 pounds of spice from the property, with a street value of $200,000. Two guns were also recovered from the vehicle, along with $3,000 in cash believed to be from criminal activity.

“We are thankful for our great partnership with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Working together has certainly made an impact on getting drugs off the streets and keeping our citizens safe,” Jillian Durkin, Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, said.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 