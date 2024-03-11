Vehicle Hits Lottery Store, Former Barber Shop In Highway 97 Shopping Center

March 8, 2024

There were no injuries when a vehicle struck a building at a Davisville shopping center late Friday morning.

The driver of an Infiniti SUV struck the exterior wall of the State Line Gift Shop and the former location of a barber shop in the Piggly Wiggly shopping center on Highway 97 in Davisville at the state line.

The vehicle apparently jumped a curb from a parking space before hitting the building about 11 a.m., causing some damage to an exterior wall.  The vehicle then continued down a sidewalk.

There were no injurie, and the business remained open.

The Floria Highway Patrol is investigating.

The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS, Atmore Fire Department and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Vehicle Hits Lottery Store, Former Barber Shop In Highway 97 Shopping Center”

  1. Lol on March 8th, 2024 6:11 pm

    Probably shouldn’t play the lottery after that





