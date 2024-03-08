$22 Million OLF-8 Deal Runs Into Stumbling Blocks, County And Developer To Continue Negotiations

Thursday night, a multi-million dollar deal between Escambia County and developer Fred Hemmer and his partners with Beulah Town Center (BTC) for the OLF-8 property on Nine Mile Road ran into some stumbling blocks to send the parties back into negotiations.

In February, the Escambia County Commission voted unanimously to enter into two weeks of contract term negotiations with BTC. At that time, BTC’s offer was $20 million, but they returned with a “top line” $22 million offer this week for 290 acres while sticking with the master plan for the property.

“I think it’s time to move forward,” District 1 Commissioner Jeff Begosh, who represents that area, said to open commission discussion Thursday night. “We’ve been living this thing since 2015…We are at a point where we have an offer on the table that really would give us all a win.”

“I think they’ve a good faith offer,” Bergosh continued. “It allows us to keep 250 acres to create jobs. That field generates no money for us right now, no money for taxpayers. It sits there empty…Now is the time to cash it in.”

“Candidly, there are a number of items in the proposal that I’m not going to be able to support in the way they’ve been presented to us.” Barry told the board. “I would be comfortable, what we gave last time, was saying that currently we are negotiating with them. If the intent of the majority of the board is to continue those negotiations to see if we can get to a point that we are able to agree, then I would be comfortable with that.”

“It’s more than one or two things. There Are a few sections that I think are going to need some attention. The top line number may need some attention,” Barry added, saying that the language in some sections of the proposed agreement need attention. “We received an agreement, now we can work off that as a base.”

“I actually agree. Eventually, we have to sell that property and get tax dollars off it,” Commissioner Mike Kohler said. “I do think the up front money and the overall price could improve a little bit.”

Barry took issue with the county becoming a member of an association that would public funds for a main road, aesthetics and maintenance of common infrastructure.

Barry said the closing might be 18 months to two years because it “almost puts perpetual extension on the due diligence period”, adding that he wants to see more hard money with non-refundable deposits.

“I do think the main road going through and the county being part of the association is a no-go. It doesn’t make sense to me,” Kohler said.

Hemmer said the county needs to build the road. He said the developers would not need the road if the county did not have 250 aces at the back of the overall parcel.

Commission Lumon May said his deciding factor will be the top line number and the return on investment for the county and citizens of all five districts.

“There has to be an ROI for the citizens I represent,” May added.

Commissioners will meet individually with County Administrator Wes Moreno and County Attorney Alison Rogers to express their concerns as Moreno and Rogers work to come to terms with FTC. They will have a goal of returning any revised agreement to the commission at their April 4 meeting.

Hemmer asked the county to have their changes to him within two weeks, if possible, for additional negotiations before the meeting date.