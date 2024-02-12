Woman Charged In 9 1/2 Mile Hit And Run That Killed Man On A Scooter

February 12, 2024

The Florida Highway Patrol has made an arrest in a fatal hit and run that claimed the life of a a 34-year old male on an electric scooter on January 26.

Sarah Rachel Nowlin was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Trooper said Nowlin was driving a 2008 Toyota Prius that was traveling west on 9 1/2 Mile Road about 9:30 p.m. when it struck a 34-year old male on an electric scooter. Nowlin slowed the vehicle then sped off, traveling westbound while leaving the scene, FHP Said. The on scene investigation identified the vehicle and a the information was disseminated on NorthEscambia.com and other media outlets..

On January 27 a bystander located the vehicle abandoned behind the trees on a vacant property. The bystander contacted the Florida Highway Patrol and the vehicle was impounded.

Nowlin remained at Escambia County Jail with no bond pending first appearance for the charges.

Written by William Reynolds 

 