Woman Charged In 9 1/2 Mile Hit And Run That Killed Man On A Scooter

The Florida Highway Patrol has made an arrest in a fatal hit and run that claimed the life of a a 34-year old male on an electric scooter on January 26.

Sarah Rachel Nowlin was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Trooper said Nowlin was driving a 2008 Toyota Prius that was traveling west on 9 1/2 Mile Road about 9:30 p.m. when it struck a 34-year old male on an electric scooter. Nowlin slowed the vehicle then sped off, traveling westbound while leaving the scene, FHP Said. The on scene investigation identified the vehicle and a the information was disseminated on NorthEscambia.com and other media outlets..

On January 27 a bystander located the vehicle abandoned behind the trees on a vacant property. The bystander contacted the Florida Highway Patrol and the vehicle was impounded.

Nowlin remained at Escambia County Jail with no bond pending first appearance for the charges.