With Recent Rains, Our Drought Is Over (But Some Areas Are Abnormally Dry)

For several months, the entire area was in a drought. But with recent rains, only a small part of the North Escambia.com area is considered to be out of a drought but still abnormally dry.

The Walnut Hill, Davisville, Nokomis and Bratt areas in Escambia County in Florida, and most of Escambia County in Alabama were considered abnormally dry in the latest U.S. Drought Monitor issued this week. A week ago, the areas were considered to be in a moderate drought and in an extreme drought back in October 2023.

