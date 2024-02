Winning Fantasy 5 Ticket Worth Over $26,000 Sold At Nine Mile Road Publix

Someone is over $26,000 richer today after purchasing a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket at a Publix on Nine Mile Road.

The Quick Pickicket sold at the Publix at the corner of Nine Mile Road and Pine Forest Road was one of two winning tickets in the February 20 midday drawing. Tee other winning ticket was sold in Sarasota.

The midday winning numbers were 4-20-25-26-28.