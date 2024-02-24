Walnut Hill Man Arrested On Drug, Stolen Gun Charges After Traffic Stop

February 24, 2024

A Walnut Hill man was arrested on drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop in Atmore.

Anthony Lamar Thames, 51 was charged with drug trafficking based upon the amount of ecstasy, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree, receiving stolen property second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Atmore Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Thames’ vehicle for an expired tag. When they checked the status of his driver’s license, officers learned he had seven active misdemeanor arrest warrants with Atmore.

APD said his vehicle was searched after he consented, and officers located a handgun that had been reported stolen through the Daphne Police Department, 45 grams of ecstasy, 4.8 grams of a green leafy substance that field tested positive for marijuana, one gram of a white granular substance that field tested positive for crack cocaine, a digital scale, and other drug paraphernalia.

Thames was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 