These Are The Road Construction Spots To Watch This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Scenic Highway (U.S. 90) Resurfacing from north of Interstate 10 (I-10) to Davis Highway – Drivers on Scenic Highway may encounter nighttime alternating lane closures, between I-10 and Davis Highway, Sunday, Feb. 4 through Thursday, Feb. 8 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews mill and pave the roadway. A pilot vehicle will be present to safely guide drivers through the work zone.

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane (S.R. 296) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts: The left turn lane from Pace Boulevard to Massachusetts Avenue is permanently closed. Signage is in place to direct drivers traveling on Palafox Street to Pace Boulevard. The left turn lane from Palafox Street northbound to Pace Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue is permanently closed. Signage is in place to direct drivers traveling northbound on U.S. 29 destined for Massachusetts Avenue or Pace Boulevard. Intermittent lane closures near the North Palafox Street/Pace Boulevard/Massachusetts Avenue intersection nightly between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. as crews perform construction activities.

U.S. 98 (Navarre Parkway) Routine Maintenance from Mustang Street to Commander Harvey Lane – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Feb. 5 through Friday, March 1 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for sidewalk operations.

Santa Rosa County:

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.