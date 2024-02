Tate Student Zoe Wade’s Sculpture Wins Second Place At National Beta Club State Convention

Tate High School student Zoe Wade won second place in Division 2 (11th and 12th graders) at the National Beta Club State Convention with her sculpture. With the win, Wade and her sculpture will advance to the nationals in Savannah, Georgia, this summer. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.