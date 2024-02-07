Tate Senior Clay Philley Signs With Birmingham-Southern College

Tate senior Clay Philley signed with Birmingham-Southern College Tuesday afternoon. Philley played outside linebacker for the Tate Aggies and is a member of the Tate tennis team. He also plays French horn for the Tate High School Showband of the South, and is a member of the Class of 2024 Hall of Fame.

“Clay is an outstanding student,” said Tate football head coach Rhett Summerford. “He’s very well-liked by not only his peers and teammates, but among faculty as well.”

Photos courtesy Tate Yearbook for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.