Sunny, Mild For Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 39. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.