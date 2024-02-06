Sunny, Mild For Tuesday
February 6, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 39. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. East wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Comments