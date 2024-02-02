Six More Weeks Of Winter? North Escambia Weather Ducks See Shadow

On this Groundhog Day, Puxatony Phil, the world famous groundhog, and the NorthEscambia.com Weather Ducks have differed on their winter predictions.

Folklore says that if the groundhog sees his shadow on Groundhog Day, it means six more weeks of winter. Puxatony Phil did not see his shadow, predicting an early spring up in Pennsylvania.

We did not have a groundhog handy for a photo, but we did have the NorthEscambia.com Weather Ducks. And unlike their more famous Pennsylvania weather buddy, our weather ducks saw their shadow late this morning at our office, predicting six more weeks of winter in North Escambia.

This was one of the few times our weather ducks that they have predicted more winter. For those that might be a little unsure as to the weather ducks’ ability, we offer the two photographs below showing the weather ducks predicting six more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 2010 and 10 days later with their snowman.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.