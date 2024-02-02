Silver Alert Issued For Missing Escambia County Man

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for 77-year old Ronald Guy.

Guy was last seen about 1 p.m.Thursday in the 800 block or Romar Drive off Cove Avenue, just north of West Nine Mile Road.

He was driving a 2020 silver Buick Envision, Florida tag # ZI32G. He is 5’11, 190 lbs. and was wearing a brown jacket, blue shirt, blue/black plaid pants and a black hat.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, please call the ECSO @ 850-436-9620