Silver Alert Issued For Missing 69-Year Old Escambia County Man

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for a missing man that he may be in need of medical attention.

Clint Ellis Mim, 69, was last seen Saturday in Brewton, Alabama. His last contact with family was on February 21 in the 400 block of Bobe Street.

He was driving a silver 2007 Dodge Ram four-door with a silver toolbox and Florida disabled veterans tag # DV2082Q (pictured below). The vehicle has a silver tool box and a large trailer hitch.

Authorities said he may be traveling in Alabama.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.