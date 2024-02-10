Sgt. Maj. Timothy Eugene McNeil

Sgt. Maj. Timothy McNeil (Tim), a cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who was a dedicated servant to his family, country, and community went to his heavenly home on February 5, 2024.

Tim proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, embodying honor, courage, and commitment throughout his distinguished military career. After retiring from the Marines, he continued his unwavering dedication to public service as a Deputy Sheriff with Escambia County safeguarding the lives and well-being of his fellow citizens with the same passion and integrity he exhibited in the military. His legacy of love, selflessness, leadership, and sacrifice will forever be remembered by his family, friends, and all the lives he touched.

Semper Fi Marine. Your final watch is over. Rest easy and may your legacy and spirit continue to inspire us to serve others with the same duty and honor.

A family celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

SgtMaj Timothy McNeil will be laid to rest at Barrancas National Cemetery.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements