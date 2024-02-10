Police: Man Caught Burglarizing Ministry

February 10, 2024

An Atmore man is facing charges are police caught him allegedly stealing from a local ministry Friday afternoon.

Atmore Police Department officers responded to the Agape Outreach Ministry located at 1000 East Nashville Avenue about 3 p.m. to find a suspect inside and removing items from the thirft stor ebusiness.

The man was later identified as 32-year old Blaine Montgomery. He was a charged with third degree burglary and first degree theft of property.

Montgomery was transported to the Escambia County, AL Detention Center.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 