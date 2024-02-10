Police: Man Caught Burglarizing Ministry

An Atmore man is facing charges are police caught him allegedly stealing from a local ministry Friday afternoon.

Atmore Police Department officers responded to the Agape Outreach Ministry located at 1000 East Nashville Avenue about 3 p.m. to find a suspect inside and removing items from the thirft stor ebusiness.

The man was later identified as 32-year old Blaine Montgomery. He was a charged with third degree burglary and first degree theft of property.

Montgomery was transported to the Escambia County, AL Detention Center.