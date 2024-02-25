Photos: Pensacon 2024

Pensacon 2024 continues through Sunday at the Pensacola Bay Center.

There over 100 celebrity guests, including Vicki Lawrence, Lou Ferrigno and more.

For a photo gallery from Saturday at Pensacon, click or tap here.

Pensacon attracts tens of thousands of fans to downtown Pensacola each year. Pensacon had a more than $3.8 million in economic impact in 2023. Now entering its 11th year, Pensacon has had a cumulative economic impact of more than $28 million since its first convention in 2014, according to Visit Pensacola.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enalrge.