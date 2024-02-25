Photos: Pensacon 2024

February 25, 2024

Pensacon 2024 continues through Sunday at the Pensacola Bay Center.

There over 100 celebrity guests, including Vicki Lawrence, Lou Ferrigno and more.

Pensacon attracts tens of thousands of fans to downtown Pensacola each year. Pensacon had a more than $3.8 million in economic impact in 2023. Now entering its 11th year, Pensacon has had a cumulative economic impact of more than $28 million since its first convention in 2014, according to Visit Pensacola.

