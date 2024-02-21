Peggy Dianne Luker Rowley

Peggy Dianne Luker Rowley passed into glory on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. A longtime resident of Atmore, AL, Peggy had the utmost gusto for life. She was passionate in coordinating the annual Christmas party during her 21 years of service to the Escambia County School Board, putting on the extravagant Halloween Bunco meet for her many lifelong friends, hauling Taylor, Brett, and Chaston to all four corners of the state to participate in Escambia Academy athletics, and cheering on her beloved Crimson Tide through the good times and the bad. Peggy was passionate about living life to the fullest and loyal and loving beyond comparison.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Mary and Fred Luker, of Atmore,AL, and one brother, Jerry Luker, of Conroe, TX.

She is survived by one son, Jason Timothy (Leah), of Atmore, AL, her sisters, Patty Helton Davis (Jerry) of Walnut Hill, FL, and Debbie Charalene Luker, of Atmore, AL, three ephews, Chad Helton (Suzanne), Chris Luker (Charlene), Shannon Adams, a niece, Misty Reeves (Jimmy), and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 23, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Don Davis and Bro. Austin Lee officiating. Our sweet “Peg” will be laid to rest in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 23, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:30 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.