Officials Say ‘Gun’ Found At Bratt Elementary Was Just A Fake Or Toy

February 1, 2024

Officials say a ‘gun’ found last week at Bratt Elementary School was just a fake or toy.

“There was an Airsoft gun found,” Cody Strother, spokesperson for Escambia County Public Schools said Wednesday. “No danger to students or faculty.”

An Airsoft gun is generally considered a toy pellet gun, commonly shooting plastic spheres propelled by compressed air or springs.

“As a precaution, law enforcement was notified and responded to the student’s home for a safety/welfare check,” Strother said in a text message.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded and said it was determined to be a “fake gun”.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 