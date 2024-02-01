Officials Say ‘Gun’ Found At Bratt Elementary Was Just A Fake Or Toy

Officials say a ‘gun’ found last week at Bratt Elementary School was just a fake or toy.

“There was an Airsoft gun found,” Cody Strother, spokesperson for Escambia County Public Schools said Wednesday. “No danger to students or faculty.”

An Airsoft gun is generally considered a toy pellet gun, commonly shooting plastic spheres propelled by compressed air or springs.

“As a precaution, law enforcement was notified and responded to the student’s home for a safety/welfare check,” Strother said in a text message.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded and said it was determined to be a “fake gun”.

